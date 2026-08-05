Thai nationals warned as Typhoon Dolphin nears Okinawa

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Fukuoka has advised Thai nationals in Okinawa and Kagoshima’s Amami Islands to closely monitor the situation and follow instructions from Japanese authorities as Typhoon No. 13, known as Typhoon Dolphin, approaches the areas.

The consulate issued the warning after the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on Wednesday (August 5, 2026) that the large and extremely powerful typhoon was moving west at around 20 kilometres per hour and was expected to approach Okinawa Prefecture and the Amami Islands with strong intensity from Thursday (August 6).

Thai citizens in the affected areas have been urged to remain vigilant, keep track of official updates, strictly follow safety guidance and check their emergency supply kits in preparation for possible impacts.