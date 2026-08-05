Thai first-half rice exports fall 18.81% as 7m-tonne target remains

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, reported that Thailand exported 3.28 million tonnes of rice in the first six months of 2026, from January to June, down 18.81% from the same period a year earlier.

Shipments were worth more than US$1.911 billion.

She attributed the decline to ample rice supplies on the global market, which intensified price competition, as well as conflict in the Middle East, which had disrupted Thai rice exports to Iraq since March 2026.

Thai export prices were also higher than those of other exporting countries because of production and transport costs, together with energy costs and rising oil prices.

Thai white rice was priced at US$447 per tonne, compared with US$435 per tonne for Vietnamese white rice, US$405 per tonne for Pakistani white rice and US$367 per tonne for Indian white rice.

White rice accounted for 1.51 million tonnes, or 46.03% of exports.

Thai Hom Mali rice, also known as Thai jasmine rice, made up 0.81 million tonnes, or 24.67%.

Parboiled rice totalled 0.61 million tonnes, or 18.69%, while other Thai fragrant rice accounted for 0.23 million tonnes, or 6.97%.

Glutinous rice, commonly known as sticky rice, represented 0.11 million tonnes, or 3.31%.

Brown rice accounted for 0.01 million tonnes, or 0.33%.