Cabinet backs data centre board to protect water and power supplies

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a draft Prime Minister’s Office regulation establishing a national policy committee to oversee the data centre industry, with safeguards covering electricity, water, the environment and national data security.

The decision, reached at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (August 5), is intended to support Thailand’s transition towards a high-technology digital economy while ensuring that the industry’s substantial consumption of electricity and water does not disrupt people’s lives.

It also calls for mechanisms to protect data regarded as vital to national security.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek explained that although the government sought to promote data centre investment as a driver of economic growth, it was deeply concerned that, without clear policies and effective oversight mechanisms, the industry’s expansion could cause more harm than good, particularly by placing additional burdens on the public in the future.