Thailand plans stricter data centre rules over power and water use

Resource planning challenges emerge

The move follows a government review of current and planned data centre investments, which found challenges in allocating and planning resources to support the sector’s expansion.

The source said data centre operators place strong emphasis on system reliability, which depends heavily on sufficient electricity and water supplies. The business requires large amounts of electricity and also uses water for cooling systems.

“Some investors planning data centres in the EEC have signed overlapping water reservation agreements with several agencies, including East Water, Wong Siam Construction and the Provincial Waterworks Authority, at the same time to ensure sufficient water for cooling systems,” the source said.

“This has resulted in water demand figures appearing higher than actual needs, making it difficult for the government to accurately plan resource allocation,” the source added.

The government also identified regulatory gaps, as data centres are currently not classified as a specifically controlled business with a single clear licensing process.

Applications and approvals have been handled through different channels, including the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Board of Investment (BOI), or direct agreements with water authorities for additional supplies.

“Previously, permission for data centre operations was not centralised and the business did not require a specific licence. Some operators even acquired former entertainment venues in the Rama 9 area and converted them for data centre investment because the existing infrastructure was suitable,” the source said.