New Indonesia flights support Thailand’s 890,000-visitor target

Thailand is strengthening its tourism links with Indonesia through agreements with TransNusa Airlines and Traveloka, as it seeks to attract 890,000 Indonesian visitors in 2026.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) signed separate memoranda of understanding with the Indonesian airline and the regional travel platform at the Fairmont Jakarta on Tuesday (August 4), during Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Indonesia.

The agreements were signed by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TransNusa Aviation Group chief executive Datuk Bernard Francis and Traveloka co-founder Albert Zhang, with Anutin and members of the Thai delegation witnessing the ceremony.

TransNusa is scheduled to begin operating two daily flights between Jakarta and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday (August 6). A direct service linking Bali and Phuket is due to start on September 9.

TAT described Indonesia as one of Thailand’s five priority tourism markets in Southeast Asia. The airline partnership will support direct air services, tourism product development and joint promotional activities intended to encourage visitors to travel beyond the country’s main destinations.