Chumphon and Prachuap see red skies amid rough seas warning

Reports on August 5 said the sky over parts of Chumphon, including Muang, Tha Sae and Pathio districts, as well as areas bordering Prachuap Khiri Khan, turned a deep red colour during the evening of August 4.
The phenomenon occurred as strong winds swept across the area, with residents sharing images of the unusual sky and expressing concerns over changing weather conditions.
Coastal areas are facing stronger winds and higher waves, with waves in the Gulf of Thailand reported at 3-5 metres.
Residents in risk areas have been advised to take precautionary measures, including:
Fishing operators have been advised to avoid leaving shore and move boats to sheltered locations. Mariners should avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are advised to remain ashore from August 6-9.
Weather experts have explained that red-coloured skies can occur naturally when atmospheric conditions affect the way light is scattered, including the presence of moisture and particles in the air.
The phenomenon itself does not confirm the arrival of a major storm, but authorities continue to urge residents in affected areas to monitor official forecasts and warnings.
Travellers and coastal communities in Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan and nearby provinces should remain updated on weather developments and follow safety advice from authorities.