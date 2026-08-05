Chumphon and Prachuap see red skies amid rough seas warning

Reports on August 5 said the sky over parts of Chumphon, including Muang, Tha Sae and Pathio districts, as well as areas bordering Prachuap Khiri Khan, turned a deep red colour during the evening of August 4.

The phenomenon occurred as strong winds swept across the area, with residents sharing images of the unusual sky and expressing concerns over changing weather conditions.





Rough seas raise safety concerns

Coastal areas are facing stronger winds and higher waves, with waves in the Gulf of Thailand reported at 3-5 metres.

Residents in risk areas have been advised to take precautionary measures, including:

Checking and strengthening roofs and structures around homes.

Inspecting large trees and nearby electricity poles for possible hazards.

Preparing emergency supplies, including drinking water, dry food, regular medication, flashlights and communication equipment.

Following updates from the Thai Meteorological Department.

Fishing operators have been advised to avoid leaving shore and move boats to sheltered locations. Mariners should avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are advised to remain ashore from August 6-9.