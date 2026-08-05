PAÑPURI Introduces Care Eau de Parfum REDEFINED

PAÑPURI, the acclaimed Thai niche fragrance and holistic wellness brand, introduces Care Eau de Parfum, a new alcohol-free collection for skin and hair that offers a more intimate expression of fine fragrance. Designed to deliver lasting scent in a lighter, more breathable form, the collection brings together fragrance, daily ritual, and care for the body in one gesture.
For PAÑPURI, fragrance has always belonged to care. It has lived in the pause before the day begins, in the atmosphere of a room, in the private gestures that help the body return to itself. Care Eau de Parfum carries this belief further through a skin- and hair-caring formula that wears close, feels weightless, and remains present for hours.
A scent begins in the air, then finds its most personal life on skin, in hair, and in the moments when it returns throughout the day. Care Eau de Parfum is created for this rhythm. Alcohol-free, softly diffusive, and long-lasting for up to 6 to 8 hours, each fragrance stays close to the wearer with a presence that feels intimate, clear, and enduring.
Close to the skin, close to the self.
The collection introduces ten fragrances composed as inner memories. Clear in the morning, softened by the body, and still present when noticed again hours later.
A long-lasting alcohol-free formula
Care Eau de Parfum is developed with PAÑPURI’s first alcohol-free Eau de Parfum formulation. Water-based, crystal-clear, and non-sticky, the formula offers the longevity of fine fragrance in a softer, more skin-conscious form.
Redefining Eau De Parfum
Traditionally, Eau de Parfum has been defined by projection, longevity, and intensity. Care Eau de Parfum introduces a different perspective. Created as PAÑPURI’s first alcohol-free Eau de Parfum, it expands the role of fragrance beyond scent alone. Its water-based formula is designed for skin, hair, and body, allowing fragrance to be worn in multiple ways throughout the day as a ritual of care.
The scent diffuses gently and remains present for up to 6 to 8 hours, creating a lasting trail that stays close to the body. Its breathable texture allows the fragrance to be used on pulse points, through the hair, or over the body as part of a daily ritual. The result is a new expression of fine fragrance — one that not only scents, but cares.