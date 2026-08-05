PAÑPURI Introduces Care Eau de Parfum REDEFINED



At the centre of the collection is the idea of What Stays.

A scent begins in the air, then finds its most personal life on skin, in hair, and in the moments when it returns throughout the day. Care Eau de Parfum is created for this rhythm. Alcohol-free, softly diffusive, and long-lasting for up to 6 to 8 hours, each fragrance stays close to the wearer with a presence that feels intimate, clear, and enduring.

Close to the skin, close to the self.

The collection introduces ten fragrances composed as inner memories. Clear in the morning, softened by the body, and still present when noticed again hours later.

A long-lasting alcohol-free formula

Care Eau de Parfum is developed with PAÑPURI’s first alcohol-free Eau de Parfum formulation. Water-based, crystal-clear, and non-sticky, the formula offers the longevity of fine fragrance in a softer, more skin-conscious form.

Redefining Eau De Parfum

Traditionally, Eau de Parfum has been defined by projection, longevity, and intensity. Care Eau de Parfum introduces a different perspective. Created as PAÑPURI’s first alcohol-free Eau de Parfum, it expands the role of fragrance beyond scent alone. Its water-based formula is designed for skin, hair, and body, allowing fragrance to be worn in multiple ways throughout the day as a ritual of care.