Thailand promotes turmeric as model herb for global wellness market

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine is promoting turmeric as a model economic herb with a complete value chain, aiming to develop it into an alternative to conventional medicines while paving the way for Thailand’s health industry to expand globally and capture the growing health and wellness market.

Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said turmeric has long been part of Thai wisdom and society.

He said it has now been scientifically proven to contain super antioxidant compounds, leading to its development into herbal medicines used in the public health system.

One example is turmeric medicine for digestive disorders. Turmeric capsules have been included in the National List of Essential Medicines for relieving bloating, flatulence and indigestion.

Turmeric has also been developed for treating knee osteoarthritis. The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) has developed Anti-ox® turmeric extract, which has been included in the National List of Essential Medicines under medicines developed from herbs. It is indicated for relieving knee-joint pain at a level comparable with conventional medicines and has won a Prime Minister Herbal Award for outstanding national herbal products.