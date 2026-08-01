Italy suspends Schengen travel with Spain over Ceuta migrant crisis

Italy has announced emergency border controls on air and sea routes with Spain, temporarily suspending Schengen free-travel arrangements with the country throughout August in response to the impact of a migrant crisis in Ceuta, Spain’s North African enclave.

The move follows the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants from Morocco into Ceuta, triggering a political dispute within the European Union and criticism from Madrid, which said the Italian measure undermined EU unity.

The decision is expected to affect air and maritime travel checks between the two countries. Reuters reported that Rome said the measure would involve targeted checks on non-EU nationals arriving from Spain by air or sea, while Spanish and other EU citizens would not be affected.

Matteo Piantedosi, Italy’s interior minister, said the air and sea border controls would remain in force throughout August.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who came to power on a hardline immigration platform, described the decision as an “extraordinary measure” taken to protect national security.

“This is an extraordinary measure, adopted to safeguard national security and prevent possible repercussions for our nation,” Meloni wrote on X, adding that it would remain in force only for as long as necessary and with attention to limiting any impact on summer tourism.

Meloni said Italy was ready to support any European initiative to help Spanish institutions fully restore control of the EU’s external borders.

“Protecting borders means protecting citizens’ safety, fighting illegal immigration and dismantling criminal networks that traffic human beings,” she added.