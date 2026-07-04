Japan, UK, Italy extend next-gen fighter jet project contract

Japan's Defence Ministry, which had been concerned about a possible reduction in Britain's contribution, is relieved at the announcement. A senior ministry official said that the amount is at a level deemed necessary.



The contract extension was concluded by the GCAP International Government Organisation, or GIGO, which oversees the development, and Edgewing, a joint venture established by companies from the three countries for designing the next-generation fighter model.



Japan, Britain and Italy had initially planned to conclude a multiyear contract and renew it repeatedly, depending on the concept, designing and manufacturing stages. Delays in Britain's work to draw up the defence investment plan, however, led to the three countries' initial contract signed in April lasting only three months.