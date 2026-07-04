Japan, UK, Italy extend next-gen fighter jet project contract

The contract for the Global Combat Air Program expired at the end of June.
The extension came after Britain, while facing financial difficulties, announced a defence investment plan on Tuesday that includes its share of 8.6 billion pounds for the GCAP.
Japan's Defence Ministry, which had been concerned about a possible reduction in Britain's contribution, is relieved at the announcement. A senior ministry official said that the amount is at a level deemed necessary.
The contract extension was concluded by the GCAP International Government Organisation, or GIGO, which oversees the development, and Edgewing, a joint venture established by companies from the three countries for designing the next-generation fighter model.
Japan, Britain and Italy had initially planned to conclude a multiyear contract and renew it repeatedly, depending on the concept, designing and manufacturing stages. Delays in Britain's work to draw up the defence investment plan, however, led to the three countries' initial contract signed in April lasting only three months.
In June, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a decision to resign. Subsequently, some Japanese Defence Ministry officials expressed hopes for the British government to decide its contribution soon, while others voiced concerns about how much Japan and Italy might need to increase their spending to cover any shortfalls resulting from a potential drop in spending by Britain.
The next-generation fighter will succeed the Japanese Air Self-Defence Force's F-2 fighter. The development program aims to deploy the first aircraft in 2035, following a demonstration flight of a model in fiscal 2030.
"The public and private sectors of the three countries will work together to advance the project efficiently," Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a press conference on Friday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]