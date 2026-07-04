Chiang Mai’s Tham Luang Mae Sap reopens to visitors

Tham Luang Mae Sap in Chiang Mai’s Samoeng district has reopened to tourists, giving visitors access once again to one of Khun Khan National Park’s most distinctive cave attractions.





The reopening was announced by Khun Khan National Park, under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, after renovation work to improve safety, visitor facilities and site management. The cave was set to officially welcome visitors again from July 1, 2026, following a three-month renovation period.

Located at Ban Mae Sap in Mae Sap subdistrict, Samoeng district, Tham Luang Mae Sap is a limestone cave inside Khun Khan National Park. The Tourism Authority of Thailand describes it as a relatively compact cave divided into four chambers, known as Tham Luang Thang Nam, Tham Phra Ubosot, Tham Morakot and Tham Phet.

The cave has attracted attention for its unusual natural formations, including colourful mineral patterns often described as “rainbow” curtains and striking black stalactites. Earlier reports also described the site as an unseen Chiang Mai attraction within Khun Khan National Park, highlighting its limestone formations and distinctive cave features.