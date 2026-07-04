Chiang Mai’s Tham Luang Mae Sap reopens to visitors

Tham Luang Mae Sap in Chiang Mai’s Samoeng district has reopened to tourists, giving visitors access once again to one of Khun Khan National Park’s most distinctive cave attractions.
The reopening was announced by Khun Khan National Park, under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, after renovation work to improve safety, visitor facilities and site management. The cave was set to officially welcome visitors again from July 1, 2026, following a three-month renovation period.
Located at Ban Mae Sap in Mae Sap subdistrict, Samoeng district, Tham Luang Mae Sap is a limestone cave inside Khun Khan National Park. The Tourism Authority of Thailand describes it as a relatively compact cave divided into four chambers, known as Tham Luang Thang Nam, Tham Phra Ubosot, Tham Morakot and Tham Phet.
The cave has attracted attention for its unusual natural formations, including colourful mineral patterns often described as “rainbow” curtains and striking black stalactites. Earlier reports also described the site as an unseen Chiang Mai attraction within Khun Khan National Park, highlighting its limestone formations and distinctive cave features.
Reopened after safety and access improvements
The reopening followed work aimed at making the attraction safer and easier to manage for visitors. CityNews reported that the renovation was intended to improve safety standards, increase visitor comfort and support better site management.
The site is part of Chiang Mai’s wider nature-tourism appeal, particularly for travellers seeking lesser-known attractions outside the city centre.
Tham Luang Mae Sap is located in Samoeng, a mountain district west of Chiang Mai city. Travel information from tourism sources places the cave in the Mae Sap community area and within the national park’s jurisdiction.
Cave known for four chambers
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the cave is divided into four main halls:
Tham Luang Thang Nam.
Tham Phra Ubosot.
Tham Morakot.
Tham Phet.
The cave’s appeal lies in its limestone setting, inner chambers and unusual rock formations. Visitors are advised to follow park guidance, avoid touching formations and help protect the cave’s natural environment.
Visitor information
Tourism Authority of Thailand information lists Tham Luang Mae Sap as a visitor attraction in Khun Khan National Park, located in Mae Sap subdistrict, Samoeng district, Chiang Mai. It also lists general visiting hours as 8am to 5pm.
Travellers planning a visit should check the latest conditions with Khun Khan National Park before travelling, as cave access and park rules may change depending on weather, safety conditions or conservation measures.
Photo credit: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation