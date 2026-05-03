Thailand promotes green travel with Amazing Green Journey campaign

EV infrastructure supports green tourism

PEA is supporting the campaign by promoting clean-energy travel through its nationwide PEA VOLTA electric vehicle charging network. Tourists who use electric vehicles and charge at participating stations will be able to collect points under the campaign.

Yongyut Photong, PEA Assistant Governor for Business and Marketing (Customers and Marketing), said electric vehicles (EVs) are well aligned with the campaign’s environmental goals.

“When we look at this campaign in terms of protecting the planet, EVs are probably one of the best answers. Reducing fuel use also helps reduce pollution. EVs can significantly reduce pollution, especially PM2.5 and carbon dioxide,” he said.

He said PEA currently has more than 400 PEA VOLTA charging stations nationwide. In addition, partner operators have installed charging stations connected to the VOLTA Connect platform.

PEA also has VOLTA HUB charging centres in all regions, including Chiang Mai in the North, Rangsit in the Central region, Cha-am in the South and Khon Kaen in the Northeast. An EV camping site in Nakhon Pathom is also planned for the third quarter.

He added that PEA’s participation in the campaign reflects its role in developing energy infrastructure for a low-carbon economy and linking it clearly with the tourism sector.

“We hope this campaign will mark a concrete starting point for building a sustainable tourism ecosystem,” he said.

Lotus’s encourages greener consumer behaviour

Lotus’s is supporting environmentally aware lifestyles by offering Green Points to customers who visit its stores to buy eco-friendly products, travel essentials or refreshments, or to use Altervim charging points at large Lotus’s branches nationwide.

Customers can collect up to 100 points per day and redeem them for a range of benefits, including air tickets, accommodation, booking discounts from ascendtravel.com, or Lotus’s coins for future shopping discounts.

Worawan Pianlikitwong, Chief Marketing and Transformation Officer of CP Axtra, said the campaign is not only about tourism, but also about creating a new lifestyle that pays greater attention to the environment.

With more than 2,000 branches nationwide, she said, Lotus’s can serve as a meaningful pit stop, or an important connection point between travellers and green experiences.

“This helps make protecting the planet easier in everyday life and builds sustainable consumption habits over the long term, while also strengthening the relationship between Lotus’s and consumers,” she said.

Partnership aims for economic and environmental impact

The collaboration between the three organisations reflects cooperation between the government, a state enterprise and the private sector in building a practical green tourism ecosystem.

The campaign covers the full travel journey — from the starting point of travel, to shopping and lifestyle behaviour along the way, and finally to the destination experience.

It is expected to help stimulate the domestic tourism economy while reducing environmental impact in a sustainable way.