NUS College showcases first cohort’s initiatives, including elephant ecotourism in Thailand

For Mr Chen and his six teammates, applying what they learnt in the classroom to the real world took them to Huay Pakkoot five times over the course of two years. There, they interacted with villagers and the Huay Pakkoot Elephant Community Foundation to understand local needs and how they could contribute.

As the village has only two villagers who speak English, the students curated materials such as a field guide and menu in English for the community to use when they interact with tourists.

Mr Satit Trachookwamdee, founder of Huay Pakkoot Elephant Community Foundation, said the students’ initiatives have improved outreach and helped the village communicate better with tourists.

Associate Professor Peter Vail, the project supervisor, said ecotourism boosts tourism for such villages while supporting animal welfare, as elephants that can roam freely around the village live healthier lives than those in elephant camps.

“It helps the village do the ecologically important work of getting people up to the elephants, rather than bringing the elephants down to the people.”

To sustain the impact of the initiatives, Prof Vail hopes to bring another cohort of students to build on the work done by the original team.

“Instead of simply showing up in the village, doing something and disappearing, we hope to have a longer-term presence, to have continuity across the programmes,” he said.

Another group decided to take on a local challenge instead – minimising food waste by turning it into compost. As teammates, the six students – whose disciplines range from business analytics to pharmaceutical science – shared an interest in environmental issues such as recycling. This led them to work with agricultural start-up Corridor Farmers, which manages the rooftop garden of Fairmont Singapore.

The students managed to recycle 100kg of food waste generated by the hotel’s kitchen into compost, which was distributed back to Fairmont’s rooftop garden and community gardens belonging to the social service agency Minds and Metta Welfare Association.

The team also plans to distribute a children’s book they created to introduce families to composting and encourage sustainable habits at home.

NUSC information systems student Zhang Xinyu, 22, one of the team members, said: “We wanted to make it for children because we want to send the message that anybody can do composting, and we want the impact to last even after we finish the project.”

Visitors to the Impact Festival can also contribute to an art installation by Dr Wang Ruobing, an artist and lecturer at the Lasalle College of the Arts.

With her installation Tides Between, Dr Wang invites the public to co-create a giant map of South-east Asia using marine debris partly collected by students and lecturers during their IEx programme.

She hopes the installation, which is on display for a week at NUS, will highlight the region’s interconnectedness – with debris from one country affecting another – and encourage people to see everyday objects, even trash, as potential works of art.

Koh Ming Lun

The Straits Times

Asia News Network