Tropical storm Mitag weakens but still brings heavy rain to Thailand

Tropical storm Mitag has weakened into a low-pressure system but continues to affect Thailand with heavy rainfall in the North, Northeast and Central regions, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).
In its fourth advisory, the TMD reported that at 4pm on Friday (September 19), tropical storm Mitag made landfall over Guangdong province in southern China.
By 1am on Saturday (September 20), it had weakened into a tropical depression centred in Guangdong, with maximum sustained winds of about 55 kilometres per hour.
The system is moving slowly westwards and is expected to weaken further into a low-pressure cell before dissipating rapidly. Nevertheless, the TMD advised travellers to the affected areas to monitor local weather conditions before departure.
The department also warned that Mitag’s influence has caused the monsoon trough to shift across lower northern, upper central and northeastern Thailand, bringing heavy rainfall in some areas.
Residents in these regions are urged to beware of flash floods and runoff caused by persistent heavy rain.
The TMD reminded the public to follow weather updates closely via its website or through its 24-hour hotline at 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182. It added that this announcement would be the final advisory for this storm.