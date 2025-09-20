Tropical storm Mitag weakens but still brings heavy rain to Thailand

Tropical storm Mitag has weakened into a low-pressure system but continues to affect Thailand with heavy rainfall in the North, Northeast and Central regions, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

In its fourth advisory, the TMD reported that at 4pm on Friday (September 19), tropical storm Mitag made landfall over Guangdong province in southern China.

By 1am on Saturday (September 20), it had weakened into a tropical depression centred in Guangdong, with maximum sustained winds of about 55 kilometres per hour.