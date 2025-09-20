Heavy rain warnings in Thailand as monsoon trough persists and Mitag weakens over China

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough extends across the Central and Northeast regions, while a moderate southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected throughout the country, with particularly heavy showers possible in the East. Residents are advised to remain cautious of heavy rain accumulation that could cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.

Sea conditions are also affected: waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are forecast to reach around 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid active thundershowers.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Mitag, located over Guangdong, China, has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to develop into a low-pressure cell before dissipating rapidly. Travellers to the region are advised to check the latest weather forecasts.