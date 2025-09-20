Heavy rain warnings in Thailand as monsoon trough persists and Mitag weakens over China

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough extends across the Central and Northeast regions, while a moderate southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected throughout the country, with particularly heavy showers possible in the East. Residents are advised to remain cautious of heavy rain accumulation that could cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.
Sea conditions are also affected: waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are forecast to reach around 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid active thundershowers.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Mitag, located over Guangdong, China, has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to develop into a low-pressure cell before dissipating rapidly. Travellers to the region are advised to check the latest weather forecasts.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Lamphun, Phrae, Tak, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-33 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.