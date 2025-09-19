Two tropical storms pose regional threats, TMD warns of heavy rain in Thailand

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), Mitag is forecast to make landfall in southern China’s eastern region between September 19 and 20.

While the storm will not directly impact Thailand, its influence will shift the monsoon trough over the lower North, upper Central, and Northeast regions, bringing increased rainfall and heavy showers in some areas.

The public in upper Thailand is urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation, which could trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in foothills, areas near waterways, and lowlands.

Travellers planning to visit these regions during this period are advised to monitor weather conditions closely.