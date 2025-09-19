Two tropical storms pose regional threats, TMD warns of heavy rain in Thailand

CPS Weather and CPS Agri, developers of the FAHFON weather application and its Facebook page, reported on Friday (September 19) that Tropical Storm Ragasa is moving towards Hainan Island before heading for Vietnam, with landfall expected around September 25. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Mitag is projected to hit southeastern China.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), Mitag is forecast to make landfall in southern China’s eastern region between September 19 and 20.
While the storm will not directly impact Thailand, its influence will shift the monsoon trough over the lower North, upper Central, and Northeast regions, bringing increased rainfall and heavy showers in some areas.
The public in upper Thailand is urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation, which could trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in foothills, areas near waterways, and lowlands.
Travellers planning to visit these regions during this period are advised to monitor weather conditions closely.
TMD’s forecast for September 19–25 warns that residents in the North, upper Central, Northeast, and East should prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding.
Between September 19–25, seafarers are advised to exercise caution, avoid sailing in stormy areas, and remain alert to changing weather. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore between September 24–25.