Heavy rain warnings issued as monsoon strengthens; tropical storm Mitag to hit southern China

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough extends across the Central region, the East, and the lower Northeast, connecting with an active low-pressure cell over the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.
Isolated heavy rain is likely across the country, with isolated very heavy rainfall possible in Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the East. Residents are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulation that may lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly in low-lying areas and along foothills near waterways.
Sea conditions are expected to be rough. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf may reach around 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea waves are expected to be 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are urged to navigate with caution and avoid thundershower areas.
In addition, tropical storm Mitag, currently over the upper South China Sea, is expected to make landfall in southern China on 19 September. The storm is not expected to approach Thailand, but travellers are advised to check weather forecasts for their destinations in the region.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Tak, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 28-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.