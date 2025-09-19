Heavy rain warnings issued as monsoon strengthens; tropical storm Mitag to hit southern China

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Friday that the monsoon trough extends across the Central region, the East, and the lower Northeast, connecting with an active low-pressure cell over the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.

Isolated heavy rain is likely across the country, with isolated very heavy rainfall possible in Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the East. Residents are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulation that may lead to flash floods and overflows, particularly in low-lying areas and along foothills near waterways.

Sea conditions are expected to be rough. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf may reach around 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea waves are expected to be 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are urged to navigate with caution and avoid thundershower areas.

In addition, tropical storm Mitag, currently over the upper South China Sea, is expected to make landfall in southern China on 19 September. The storm is not expected to approach Thailand, but travellers are advised to check weather forecasts for their destinations in the region.