Heavy rain alert issued for central, southern and eastern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough has shifted southwards, stretching across the Central region, the upper South, and the East, linked with an active low-pressure system over the South China Sea. Southeasterly winds prevail over the lower Northeast, the East, and the upper Gulf, while a moderate southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf.
Isolated heavy rain is expected in the lower Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the South. Residents, particularly in southern provinces, are advised to remain alert for heavy rainfall and potential accumulation, which may trigger flash floods and overflowing rivers, especially in lowlands and along foothills near waterways.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected around 1 metre, with over 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels are urged to exercise caution and avoid thundershower areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolate heavy rain Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.