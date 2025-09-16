Heavy rain alert issued for central, southern and eastern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough has shifted southwards, stretching across the Central region, the upper South, and the East, linked with an active low-pressure system over the South China Sea. Southeasterly winds prevail over the lower Northeast, the East, and the upper Gulf, while a moderate southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in the lower Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the South. Residents, particularly in southern provinces, are advised to remain alert for heavy rainfall and potential accumulation, which may trigger flash floods and overflowing rivers, especially in lowlands and along foothills near waterways.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected around 1 metre, with over 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels are urged to exercise caution and avoid thundershower areas.