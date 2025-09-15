Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for Monday, 70% chance in Bangkok and South

In the next 24 hours, the Northeast, Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the South will continue to see heavy downpours. The conditions are caused by a monsoon trough passing over the Central region, upper South, and East, into a low-pressure system along Vietnam’s lower coast, coupled with southeasterly winds covering the lower Northeast, the East, and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

The moderate southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand will bring further unsettled weather. The public is advised to beware of flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying zones.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, while those in the lower Andaman and Gulf of Thailand will be about 1 metre. In stormy areas, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm zones.