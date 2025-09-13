Thunderstorms sweep across Thailand, isolated heavy rain warned in several regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough stretches across the lower North, Central, East, and lower Northeast regions of Thailand, while a moderate southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thundershowers are expected across the country, with isolated heavy rain possible in the Northeast, Central region including Bangkok, the East, and the South. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and possible flooding due to accumulation.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. Meanwhile, waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected around 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in localized heavy storms. All vessels are advised to navigate with care and avoid areas affected by thundershowers.