Thunderstorms sweep across Thailand, isolated heavy rain warned in several regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough stretches across the lower North, Central, East, and lower Northeast regions of Thailand, while a moderate southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Thundershowers are expected across the country, with isolated heavy rain possible in the Northeast, Central region including Bangkok, the East, and the South. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rainfall and possible flooding due to accumulation.
In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. Meanwhile, waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected around 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in localized heavy storms. All vessels are advised to navigate with care and avoid areas affected by thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-35 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy in Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
Eastern: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.