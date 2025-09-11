Monsoon continues across Thailand with heavy rain warnings in North and Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that the monsoon persists across the North and upper Northeast, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Thundershowers remain widespread, with isolated heavy rain expected in northern provinces. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert to potential flooding, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying regions.
In maritime conditions, the upper Andaman Sea is experiencing moderate winds with waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas affected by thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are seeing waves of 1-2 metres, also increasing above 2 metres in thundershower conditions. All vessels are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing through active thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phitsanulok. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-27 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.