Monsoon continues across Thailand with heavy rain warnings in North and Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that the monsoon persists across the North and upper Northeast, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thundershowers remain widespread, with isolated heavy rain expected in northern provinces. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert to potential flooding, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying regions.

In maritime conditions, the upper Andaman Sea is experiencing moderate winds with waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas affected by thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are seeing waves of 1-2 metres, also increasing above 2 metres in thundershower conditions. All vessels are urged to exercise caution and avoid sailing through active thundershowers.