Heavy rain warning as southwest monsoon sweeps South and Gulf, flash floods possible

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough stretches across Northern and upper Northeastern Thailand, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against heavy rain and accumulation, which may trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.
Sea conditions are expected to be moderate in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are likely 1-2 metres, reaching over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phitsanulok. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.