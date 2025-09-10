Heavy rain warning as southwest monsoon sweeps South and Gulf, flash floods possible

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough stretches across Northern and upper Northeastern Thailand, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions against heavy rain and accumulation, which may trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.

Sea conditions are expected to be moderate in the upper Andaman Sea, with waves around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are likely 1-2 metres, reaching over 2 metres in thunderstorms.