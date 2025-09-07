Heavy rain hits Bangkok with 80% chance of storms this afternoon and evening

Over the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Bangkok, nearby provinces, and parts of the East, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Trat. The public is advised to remain cautious of flash floods, runoff, and urban flooding, especially in low-lying areas and foothills.
The southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while the monsoon trough lies across the lower North, Central, and lower Northeast regions.
Moderate waves of around 2 metres are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, rising higher in thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during storms. Mariners are urged to navigate with care and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Meanwhile, tropical storm Tapah, currently over the upper South China Sea, is forecast to make landfall in southern China on Monday (September 8). The storm will not directly affect Thailand’s weather, according to the TMD.
TMD has issued a 24-hour weather forecast for Thailand, covering the period from 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.
Bangkok and vicinity
Thunderstorms are forecast over 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some locations.
Minimum temperature: 24–25°C
Maximum temperature: 33–34°C
Southwesterly winds, 10–15 km/h
North
Thunderstorms over 60% of the area with heavy rain in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
Variable winds, 5–15 km/h
Northeast
Thunderstorms across 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
Variable winds, 10–15 km/h
Central
Thunderstorms over 80% of the area with heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 33–34°C
Variable winds, 10–15 km/h
East
Thunderstorms in 80% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
Southwesterly winds, 15–35 km/h
Waves 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in thunderstorms
South (east coast)
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.
Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
Southwesterly winds, 15–35 km/h
Waves around 1 metre; offshore 1–2 metres, higher in storms
South (west coast)
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 32–33°C
Phangnga northwards: southwesterly winds 20–35 km/h; waves around 2 metres, higher in storms
Phuket southwards: southwesterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, higher in storms