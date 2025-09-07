Heavy rain hits Bangkok with 80% chance of storms this afternoon and evening

Over the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Bangkok, nearby provinces, and parts of the East, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, and Trat. The public is advised to remain cautious of flash floods, runoff, and urban flooding, especially in low-lying areas and foothills.

The southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while the monsoon trough lies across the lower North, Central, and lower Northeast regions.

Moderate waves of around 2 metres are expected in the upper Andaman Sea, rising higher in thunderstorms. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves of 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during storms. Mariners are urged to navigate with care and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Tapah, currently over the upper South China Sea, is forecast to make landfall in southern China on Monday (September 8). The storm will not directly affect Thailand’s weather, according to the TMD.