Heavy to very heavy rain forecast as southwest monsoon prevails over Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough extends across the North and upper Northeast, while a moderate southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Heavy rain is expected in isolated areas nationwide, with very heavy rainfall likely in the eastern provinces. Residents in these regions are advised to remain alert to flash floods and river overflows, particularly near low-lying areas and foothills.

Sea conditions are also affected by the monsoon. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres, rising higher during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during thundershowers.

The TMD has urged all vessels to exercise caution and avoid areas of thunderstorms for their safety.