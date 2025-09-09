Heavy to very heavy rain forecast as southwest monsoon prevails over Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that the monsoon trough extends across the North and upper Northeast, while a moderate southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Heavy rain is expected in isolated areas nationwide, with very heavy rainfall likely in the eastern provinces. Residents in these regions are advised to remain alert to flash floods and river overflows, particularly near low-lying areas and foothills.
Sea conditions are also affected by the monsoon. In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach around 2 metres, rising higher during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during thundershowers.
The TMD has urged all vessels to exercise caution and avoid areas of thunderstorms for their safety.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-33 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32–34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershower mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre; 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.