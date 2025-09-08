Monsoon hits Thailand, 80% chance of heavy rain across Bangkok

The Meteorological Department forecast on Monday (September 8), warned that rainfall will remain widespread, with heavy to very heavy showers expected in parts of Bangkok, surrounding provinces, and the eastern region.

Bangkok is forecast to face up to 80% rainfall coverage, which could cause flash flooding, waterlogging, and drainage delays in urban areas. Eastern provinces, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, are also at risk of severe downpours. Residents in low-lying areas, foothills, and near waterways are urged to be on high alert for flash floods and run-off.

The southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand. Moderate winds in the upper Andaman Sea are generating waves about two metres high, rising beyond two metres during thunderstorms. The lower Andaman and upper Gulf will see waves of 1–2 metres, also higher in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, tropical storm “Tapah” over the upper South China Sea is expected to make landfall in southern China on Monday. The storm poses no direct impact on Thailand’s weather.