From Causes to Solutions: Tackling Household Debt in Thailand

Household debt in Thailand has long been elevated and escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The debt-to-GDP ratio peaked at 95.5% in early 2021 before easing slightly to about 90%.

Consumption loans account for roughly 77% of household borrowing, while business loans make up only 18%. Unsecured loans, including credit card and personal loans, represent almost 30% of total debt [ Q3/2025 BOT’s credits for household sector by objectives].

Many households begin borrowing at a young age, often without fully understanding loan terms, and rely on minimum credit card payments—practices that contribute to persistent debt accumulation.

Insufficient emergency savings and limited debt management mechanisms have left Thai households vulnerable to income shocks.

During COVID-19, debt-to-GDP rose as borrowing increased and GDP fell. By Q3 2024, credit cards had the highest NPL ratio (4.61%) and auto loans had the highest special mention ratio (15.69%).

As of September 2024, 64% of NPLs were unsecured loans, with 26% of 25–29-year-olds holding at least one NPL account[ BOT data & Xu, Y. (2025). “Household Deleveraging: International Practices – Thailand”, IMF eLibrary.].

Despite modest declines in 2025, NPL and SM ratios remain elevated across multiple loan categories.

If we look for the causes and roots of the debt problem, it can be traced to two main factors: at the individual level, a lack of financial knowledge and reckless spending behavior.

Asymmetric information and present bias, with unsustainable and fluctuating income, could worsen the problem.