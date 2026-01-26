Scenarios and implications if the World Court rules against Myanmar in the Rohingya case

A Thammasat University academic believes that Gambia’s legal arguments in the Rohingya genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) carry sufficient weight to hold Myanmar accountable.

However, even if the World Court rules that Myanmar is guilty and orders compensation, restoration of citizenship rights, and the repatriation of Rohingya refugees, actual enforcement would face serious limitations.

Pressure could shift to ASEAN and Thailand as neighbouring states, while companies trading with or investing in Myanmar may face sanctions that block exports to destination markets.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. M.L.Pinitbhand Paribatra, from the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University, said Gambia’s case—filed in 2019—argues that Rohingya suffered severe violence and systematic human rights violations. The case has received support from countries such as the UK, Canada, Germany and France, strengthening its standing under international law and increasing the likelihood that Myanmar’s military government could be found guilty.

Whether the ICJ concludes that Myanmar acted with genocidal intent depends heavily on testimony from Rohingya witnesses. If the court rules against Myanmar, possible outcomes include orders to restore Rohingya citizenship, allow their return, provide compensation, and amend laws that enabled rights abuses by the military.