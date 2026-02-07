Tower crane arm collapses near Asoke mall, 2 injured

A tower crane arm collapsed onto workers near a shopping mall in the Asoke area, leaving two people injured, officials said.

The Ruam Duay Asoke 11, 18 centre reported that the incident occurred at 10.27am on February 7, 2026, at a construction site near a shopping centre in the Asoke area, in Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khlong Toei Nuea subdistrict, Watthana district, Bangkok.

At the scene, the arm of a tower crane was found to have broken and fallen onto workers below, injuring two people. One injured worker, a Myanmar national and a woman, sustained an injury to her left leg. Pathum Wan Rescue units 001 and 005 provided assistance and transported her to Vimut–Theptarin Hospital.

The second injured worker, a man, was reported to be in critical condition and unconscious. Chulalongkorn emergency medical responders (vehicle No. 4) supported the rescue effort, performing CPR and using an AED in an attempt to revive him, before he was transported to Police General Hospital. The incident fell under the jurisdiction of Lumpini Police Station.