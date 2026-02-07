Unverified Bitkub ‘Hack’ Claims Spark Social Media Panic as Experts Point to Phishing

Thai regulators find no evidence of a system-wide breach at Bitkub, suggesting user losses are likely due to individual scams rather than a structural hack.

A wave of anxiety has swept through Thailand’s digital asset community following viral social media reports alleging that Bitkub, the nation’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has suffered a major security breach.

Despite claims from several users of losses ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of baht, official sources and regulators have yet to confirm any structural "hack" of the platform.

The rumours began circulating earlier this week, with users sharing screenshots of emptied wallets and urging others to move their assets into Cold Wallets—offline storage devices that provide a primary defence against malware and phishing.

No Evidence of Systemic Breach

Investigations by Post Today and relevant regulatory bodies suggest that the panic may be premature. A source from the regulatory sector confirmed that while they are actively monitoring the situation, there is currently no evidence of a systemic failure.