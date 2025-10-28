Bitkub Summit 2025 Charts Path to Digital Future with Focus on Financial, Digital and Health Literacy

Major tech summit draws 52,000 attendees as organisers emphasise three critical skills needed for thriving in an AI-driven world.
Bitkub Capital Group Holdings has positioned itself as a catalyst for national transformation with the conclusion of Bitkub Summit 2025, a two-day knowledge festival that attracted over 52,000 participants seeking to upskill and reskill for an increasingly digital world.
Held on 25-26 October at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, the summit, titled "Gateway to the Future," challenged conventional thinking about digital readiness by placing equal emphasis on financial literacy, digital competence, and—perhaps most surprisingly—health and longevity.
The Three Pillars of Future Readiness
Speaking during the opening session on Saturday, Bitkub CEO Jirayut Srupsrisopa outlined a stark reality: by 2030, one in three people globally will need to reskill as artificial intelligence becomes "a new operating system" for society.
"Financial literacy is something that should be taught from school age," Jirayut noted. "Unfortunately, it's not part of the curriculum, and even working-age people aren't alert to learning about it, despite financial knowledge being essential for sustaining our lives."
The second pillar, digital literacy, extends far beyond merely using digital tools.
It encompasses understanding benefits, drawbacks, and cyber threats including scams, cybercrime, and fraud—a comprehensive awareness essential for navigating an AI-dominated landscape.
Health: The Foundation That Underpins Everything
The summit's most provocative position concerned its third pillar.
Jirayut argued that household debt isn't Thailand's greatest crisis—rather, it's the looming health crisis facing a shrinking, ageing population.
"Today's working-age people are the true 'shoulder generation,'" Jirayut said, referencing Thailand's dramatically low birth rate. "With fewer people, those who remain must not only be more productive but also maintain much stronger physical health."
The statistics he cited were sobering: Thailand's current population of 70 million is projected to fall to just 33 million within 50 years.
"If those who remain don't take care of themselves, Thailand won't be able to compete with anyone," he warned.
A Democratic Approach to Wellness
Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, Director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA), strongly endorsed Jirayut's framework, particularly the emphasis on health literacy and longevity.
"Ultimately, you may have money and time, but if you don't have a healthy body, that money and time are worthless because you'll have to spend them on illness and self-care," Dr Krithpaka explained during her address.
Crucially, she challenged the perception that longevity is exclusively for the wealthy.
"Many people mistakenly think this is something only people with money can access, thinking of expensive technologies like stem cells," she said. "But the basic factors of good health come from how we live our lives. Even without hundreds of millions, you can maintain good health."
Strategic Positioning: Health and Wellness as National Competitive Advantage
Dr Krithpaka offered a frank assessment of Thailand's competitive position in the global technology race. Whilst acknowledging that everyone must learn about and adapt to AI, she noted, "We may not be able to create AI to compete with the world."
Instead, she identified health and medical services, along with health and wellness industries, as sectors where Thailand possesses a distinctive and difficult-to-replicate advantage: "the heart of Thai people."
"The nature of Thai people—generous, hospitable, with a high spirit of service—is an extremely valuable quality in health service businesses that require empathy and attentive care," Dr Krithpaka explained. "This is our strategic selling point."
A Festival of Knowledge, Not Commerce
The summit's approach reflected Bitkub's stated philosophy that access to knowledge constitutes a basic human right.
The event was entirely free to attend, with no ticket sales—an unusual model for a commercial enterprise hosting an event of this scale.
"We believe all this knowledge is a basic human right," Jirayut said. "We hope Thai people will come and fully reskill and upskill themselves."
Dr Krithpaka praised this approach, noting that both NIA and private sector partners like Bitkub organise free events "because we believe it's an important part of making the startup and technology ecosystem accessible to the public."
Diverse Programming Attracts Broad Audience
The summit featured over 140 speakers spanning politics, business, investment, entrepreneurship, medicine, entertainment, and AI expertise.
Headline sessions included "Thailand Game Changer 2026" with prominent policy-makers, "The Debate of the Year: The Inflation Battle" featuring investment gurus from diverse philosophical backgrounds, and "The Power of Longevity" with health experts sharing approaches to extended healthspan.
Day two maintained strong attendance with sessions including "Shark Restage 2026," focusing on Thai businesses scaling globally, and "Thai SMEs Reshape 2026" addressing survival strategies for small and medium enterprises.
The closing sessions, including podcast recordings featuring investment personalities, proved particularly popular, with one session drawing over 107,000 online viewers in real-time.
Partner organisations including Tencent Cloud, AWS, NTT Data, and numerous blockchain and fintech companies maintained interactive booths throughout the event.
Executive Vision for Bitkub Group's Future
The summit also served as a platform for Bitkub Group executives to present their vision for subsidiary companies. Presentations came from leadership across Bitkub Online, Bitkub Blockchain Technology, Bitkub Ventures, Bitkub Portal, Bitkub Moonshot, and Bitkub Longevity—the latter reflecting the organisation's serious investment in the health and wellness sector it championed throughout the event.
"This event will be an important starting point for elevating the knowledge and skills of Thai people," Jirayut concluded, "so that everyone can grow alongside a changing world and create a sustainable future for themselves and society."
The overwhelming response—with over 52,000 attendees from diverse age groups—suggests significant latent demand for accessible education in these three critical literacy areas, potentially validating Bitkub's thesis that such knowledge, whilst essential, remains difficult for ordinary citizens to access in formats that are both comprehensible and engaging.