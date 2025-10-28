Bitkub Summit 2025 Charts Path to Digital Future with Focus on Financial, Digital and Health Literacy



Major tech summit draws 52,000 attendees as organisers emphasise three critical skills needed for thriving in an AI-driven world.



Bitkub Capital Group Holdings has positioned itself as a catalyst for national transformation with the conclusion of Bitkub Summit 2025, a two-day knowledge festival that attracted over 52,000 participants seeking to upskill and reskill for an increasingly digital world.

Held on 25-26 October at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, the summit, titled "Gateway to the Future," challenged conventional thinking about digital readiness by placing equal emphasis on financial literacy, digital competence, and—perhaps most surprisingly—health and longevity.

The Three Pillars of Future Readiness



Speaking during the opening session on Saturday, Bitkub CEO Jirayut Srupsrisopa outlined a stark reality: by 2030, one in three people globally will need to reskill as artificial intelligence becomes "a new operating system" for society.

"Financial literacy is something that should be taught from school age," Jirayut noted. "Unfortunately, it's not part of the curriculum, and even working-age people aren't alert to learning about it, despite financial knowledge being essential for sustaining our lives."

The second pillar, digital literacy, extends far beyond merely using digital tools.

It encompasses understanding benefits, drawbacks, and cyber threats including scams, cybercrime, and fraud—a comprehensive awareness essential for navigating an AI-dominated landscape.

