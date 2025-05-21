Bitkub Exchange hosts its major event, \'Bitkub Vision Day,\' officially launching XDC coin trading on Bitkub Exchange

Mr. Sugrit Phutaviriya, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., said about the Bitkub x XDC: Vision Day event: "The intention of organizing Vision Day is not only to announce the addition of a new coin to the trading system on Bitkub Exchange but also to reaffirm Bitkub's commitment to elevating and setting new standards for the Thai digital asset industry to match international levels. The main goal is to enhance transparency for investors and the community, and to build confidence in investing in quality new coins on Bitkub Exchange's trading board, as well as to promote understanding of tokenomics and project development approaches on blockchain technology."

Notably, the key strength of the XDC coin is the potential of XDC Network as a Layer 1 blockchain network, which is highly efficient with its XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) consensus mechanism. It focuses on applying blockchain technology to real-world business applications, particularly revolutionizing global trade finance and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA).

Disclaimer:

Cryptocurrency and digital tokens involve high risks; investors may lose all investment money and should study information carefully and make investments according to their own risk profile.