Malee Champions Sustainable Excellence in Thai Coconut Water Quality

From Farm to Bottle: Verifiable Standards at Every Step

Malee Group Public Company Limited operates under exceptionally stringent principles, employing a transparent and fully verifiable raw material sourcing and management system to guarantee only 100% high-quality, authentic natural coconut water.

Strict Supplier Selection and Certification: Pioneering in the packaged coconut water industry, Malee established its proprietary Approved Vendor List (AVL) system. Currently, we collaborate with 7 certified suppliers who have undergone thorough production standard verification. Each undergoes rigorous capability assessments and comprehensive GMP Audits of their production facilities by our dedicated quality team. Malee conducts continuous inspections and audits of supplier facilities, ensuring consistent adherence to stringent hygiene and safety standards.

Pioneering in the packaged coconut water industry, Malee established its proprietary Approved Vendor List (AVL) system. Currently, we collaborate with 7 certified suppliers who have undergone thorough production standard verification. Each undergoes rigorous capability assessments and comprehensive GMP Audits of their production facilities by our dedicated quality team. Malee conducts continuous inspections and audits of supplier facilities, ensuring consistent adherence to stringent hygiene and safety standards. Quality Raw Material Sources: The company strategically diversifies its coconut raw material sourcing across multiple key regions in Thailand, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. This mitigates supply risks and ensures consistent quality, applying uniform specifications across all sources.



Confirming ‘Authentic Coconut Water’ Through Precise, World-Class Science

Leveraging advanced scientific analysis, Malee inspects incoming raw materials and every product batch, unequivocally confirming the authenticity of "100% Coconut Water" with unparalleled quality and safety. Regular, in-depth analyses include:

Carbon Isotope Ratio Analysis (CIRA): Verifies that sugars present in raw materials and finished products are derived exclusively from natural coconut sources, ensuring the absence of adulteration from alternative sugar sources or sweeteners.

Verifies that sugars present in raw materials and finished products are derived exclusively from natural coconut sources, ensuring the absence of adulteration from alternative sugar sources or sweeteners. Sugar Profile (Fructose, Glucose, Sucrose): Quantifies individual sugars and their relative proportions to assess conformity with the natural compositional characteristics of authentic coconut water.

Quantifies individual sugars and their relative proportions to assess conformity with the natural compositional characteristics of authentic coconut water. Total Sugar: Measures the total natural sugar content in the coconut water.

Measures the total natural sugar content in the coconut water. Potassium, Sodium, Chloride: Quantifies key electrolyte concentrations to confirm alignment with the unique natural mineral signature of coconut water.

Quantifies key electrolyte concentrations to confirm alignment with the unique natural mineral signature of coconut water. Malic Acid and Amino Acid Profile: Assesses the unique biochemical fingerprint of organic acids and amino acids inherent to natural coconut water.

Assesses the unique biochemical fingerprint of organic acids and amino acids inherent to natural coconut water. Heavy Metals and Pesticide Residues Testing: Confirms compliance with international safety standards, ensuring the absence of contamination from exogenous sources such as groundwater or other environmental contaminants.







100% Confidence with End-to-End Traceability and World-Class Certifications

Committed to utmost transparency, Malee has implemented a robust Traceability system, allowing for complete end-to-end tracking of raw materials and products – from supplier and source to lot number and production date. This comprehensive system empowers confident risk management, facilitating swift investigation and clarification whenever necessary.

Malee Group Public Company Limited's factory also holds numerous prestigious international certifications, including GFSI-recognized FSSC 22000, ISO 9001, HACCP, USFDA FSMA, Halal CICOT, and Kosher Star-K. Moreover, consistent external audits, averaging four times per month, serve as undeniable proof of its world-class quality and safety standards.



Malee: A Leader in Elevating and Protecting the Industry

As an industry leader, Malee not only upholds the highest quality standards for its products but also readily shares its expertise in Authenticity Testing technology and stringent quality control guidelines. This collaborative approach aims to collectively elevate industry benchmarks and foster sustainable trust among consumers globally.

Malee maintains rigorous control over raw material quality, adhering to international standards through continuous supplier inspections and evaluations. The company further intensifies audit processes and critical spot checks, guaranteeing that every raw material batch strictly complies with precise specifications. We stand resolute in our mission to deliver the refreshing value of natural coconut water – guaranteed for quality and safety – to all consumers, while actively collaborating to safeguard the integrity of Thai coconut water.