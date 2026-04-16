Malee Champions Sustainable Excellence in Thai Coconut Water Quality

Consumer trust forms the bedrock of the bottled coconut water industry and Thailand's vital coconut supply chain. Malee Group Public Company Limited has closely monitored recent reports regarding counterfeit coconut water sources. As a leading producer and exporter of 100% natural bottled coconut water in the country, Malee unequivocally states that it neither sources nor utilizes raw materials derived from substandard coconut water.
To safeguard the reputation of coconut, a crucial economic crop for Thailand, Malee is dedicated to upholding the highest industry standards and fostering enduring consumer confidence, thereby protecting and ensuring the long-term trust of Malee's consumers.
Dr. Supakeat Kambutong, Senior Vice President of Research and Product Development at Malee Group Public Company Limited, affirmed, “In light of recent challenges posed by ingredient adulteration in the coconut water market, Malee Group, as a market leader in 100% natural bottled coconut water with over a decade of experience, reaffirms its commitment to stringent standards. We meticulously source quality coconut water raw materials from verifiable farmers and collection centers, ensuring transparency at every stage of production. Our dedication lies in delivering coconut water of the highest safety and nutritional value to consumers, underpinned by rigorous, transparent, and fully traceable quality control processes. We have significantly invested in advanced inspection systems and production technology to guarantee that the 100% authentic natural coconut water we select offers unparalleled safety. Furthermore, we are proactively championing industry standards and transparency, standing in solidarity with consumers, farmers, and all our partners.”
Malee Group Public Company Limited operates under exceptionally stringent principles, employing a transparent and fully verifiable raw material sourcing and management system to guarantee only 100% high-quality, authentic natural coconut water.
Leveraging advanced scientific analysis, Malee inspects incoming raw materials and every product batch, unequivocally confirming the authenticity of "100% Coconut Water" with unparalleled quality and safety. Regular, in-depth analyses include:
Committed to utmost transparency, Malee has implemented a robust Traceability system, allowing for complete end-to-end tracking of raw materials and products – from supplier and source to lot number and production date. This comprehensive system empowers confident risk management, facilitating swift investigation and clarification whenever necessary.
Malee Group Public Company Limited's factory also holds numerous prestigious international certifications, including GFSI-recognized FSSC 22000, ISO 9001, HACCP, USFDA FSMA, Halal CICOT, and Kosher Star-K. Moreover, consistent external audits, averaging four times per month, serve as undeniable proof of its world-class quality and safety standards.
As an industry leader, Malee not only upholds the highest quality standards for its products but also readily shares its expertise in Authenticity Testing technology and stringent quality control guidelines. This collaborative approach aims to collectively elevate industry benchmarks and foster sustainable trust among consumers globally.
Malee maintains rigorous control over raw material quality, adhering to international standards through continuous supplier inspections and evaluations. The company further intensifies audit processes and critical spot checks, guaranteeing that every raw material batch strictly complies with precise specifications. We stand resolute in our mission to deliver the refreshing value of natural coconut water – guaranteed for quality and safety – to all consumers, while actively collaborating to safeguard the integrity of Thai coconut water.