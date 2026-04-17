Oil prices drop today after fresh cuts to diesel and petrol

Thai motorists woke up to lower pump prices on Friday, April 17, after PTT Station operator OR and Bangchak announced cuts to retail oil prices, trimming diesel by Bt1.50 a litre and petrol and gasohol by Bt0.50 a litre. The change took effect from 5am.
The move followed a decision on April 16 by the Fuel Fund Management Committee, which approved changes to contribution rates in order to lower retail diesel and petrol prices in line with weakening global oil trends. Authorities said the adjustment was intended both to reflect the softer market and to help reduce the burden on consumers.
According to the official oil price structure published after the committee’s decision, retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, were revised as follows.
Petrol and gasohol
Diesel
The committee said Singapore oil market prices on April 16 pointed to a softer trend, with diesel closing at about US$172 per barrel and petrol at about US$122 per barrel, down by around US$1 and US$3 respectively from the previous day. That provided room for the latest retail adjustment.
Under the revised fund structure, the contribution for ordinary high-speed diesel was adjusted to a subsidy of Bt2.83 a litre, helping bring the retail price down by Bt1.50 to Bt42.90.
Diesel B20 was adjusted to a subsidy of Bt9.21 a litre, also cutting the retail price by Bt1.50 to Bt35.90.
For the petrol and gasohol group, benzine’s fund rate was increased by Bt0.29 a litre to Bt11.41, gasohol 95 and gasohol 91 were each raised by Bt0.23 to Bt4.03, while E20 and E85 saw their subsidy rates adjusted to Bt1.26 and Bt2.20 a litre respectively.
Despite the varying fund adjustments, all of these products recorded a retail price cut of Bt0.50 a litre from April 17.
Officials said the latest revision would sharply reduce the Fuel Oil Fund’s compensation burden from more than Bt1.2 billion a day to Bt113.83 million a day.
They said this would improve the fund’s liquidity and strengthen its ability to respond more effectively to any future energy price crisis, while still offering some immediate relief to households as global market conditions became more favourable.