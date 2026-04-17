Oil prices drop today after fresh cuts to diesel and petrol

Under the revised fund structure, the contribution for ordinary high-speed diesel was adjusted to a subsidy of Bt2.83 a litre, helping bring the retail price down by Bt1.50 to Bt42.90.

Diesel B20 was adjusted to a subsidy of Bt9.21 a litre, also cutting the retail price by Bt1.50 to Bt35.90.

For the petrol and gasohol group, benzine’s fund rate was increased by Bt0.29 a litre to Bt11.41, gasohol 95 and gasohol 91 were each raised by Bt0.23 to Bt4.03, while E20 and E85 saw their subsidy rates adjusted to Bt1.26 and Bt2.20 a litre respectively.

Despite the varying fund adjustments, all of these products recorded a retail price cut of Bt0.50 a litre from April 17.

Officials said the latest revision would sharply reduce the Fuel Oil Fund’s compensation burden from more than Bt1.2 billion a day to Bt113.83 million a day.

They said this would improve the fund’s liquidity and strengthen its ability to respond more effectively to any future energy price crisis, while still offering some immediate relief to households as global market conditions became more favourable.