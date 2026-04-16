PTT shoulders Bt230bn liquidity burden to secure Thailand’s oil supply

PTT Plc has been closely monitoring the unrest in the Middle East for more than a month as the crisis continues to affect global energy shipping routes.

To manage Thailand’s energy security proactively, the company said it had moved quickly by adjusting its crude oil procurement plans and sourcing supplies from outside the conflict zone, despite the higher costs involved.

At the same time, it has continued distributing oil to consumers in order to prevent shortages in the domestic market and maintain the country’s energy security.

With tensions in the Middle East disrupting key energy shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, PTT said it had stepped up crude oil management measures to deal with the risk of transport disruption.

It said 2 million barrels of crude oil procured from the Middle East had already been loaded on to the tanker Serifos, which had been stranded near Sharjah Ports since March 7.

Following temporary ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran on April 10, the tanker was finally able to depart after a delay of about one month. It is expected to arrive in Thailand on April 21.