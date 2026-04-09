PTT, Bangchak cut diesel prices by THB2.14 per litre on April 9

According to data compiled by Thansettakij, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP) announced a THB2.14-per-litre cut across all diesel products.

The reduction took effect at 5am on April 9, 2026, bringing the retail price of diesel B7 down to THB48.40 per litre and diesel B20 to THB43.40 per litre.

Premium diesel prices were also reduced by THB2.14 per litre.

Retail oil prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows.

Petrol group

95-Octane Gasoline: THB52.54 per litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: THB53.04 per litre (OR)

Hi Premium 97: THB57.54 per litre (BCP)

Gasohol 95: THB43.95 per litre

Gasohol 91: THB43.58 per litre

Gasohol E20: THB38.95 per litre

Gasohol E85: THB34.89 per litre

Diesel group

Super Power Diesel: THB68.30 per litre (OR)

Diesel: THB48.40 per litre (OR)

Diesel B20: THB43.40 per litre (OR)

Hi Premium Diesel S: THB68.80 per litre (BCP)

Hi Diesel S: THB48.40 per litre (BCP)

Diesel B20: THB43.40 per litre (BCP)