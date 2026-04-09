PTT, Bangchak cut diesel prices by THB2.14 per litre on April 9

According to data compiled by Thansettakij, PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP) announced a THB2.14-per-litre cut across all diesel products.
The reduction took effect at 5am on April 9, 2026, bringing the retail price of diesel B7 down to THB48.40 per litre and diesel B20 to THB43.40 per litre.
Premium diesel prices were also reduced by THB2.14 per litre.
Retail oil prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows.
95-Octane Gasoline: THB52.54 per litre
Super Power Gasohol 95: THB53.04 per litre (OR)
Hi Premium 97: THB57.54 per litre (BCP)
Gasohol 95: THB43.95 per litre
Gasohol 91: THB43.58 per litre
Gasohol E20: THB38.95 per litre
Gasohol E85: THB34.89 per litre
Super Power Diesel: THB68.30 per litre (OR)
Diesel: THB48.40 per litre (OR)
Diesel B20: THB43.40 per litre (OR)
Hi Premium Diesel S: THB68.80 per litre (BCP)
Hi Diesel S: THB48.40 per litre (BCP)
Diesel B20: THB43.40 per litre (BCP)
The Ministry of Energy reported on April 8, 2026, that WTI crude had fallen by more than 15% to below US$95 per barrel after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week bilateral ceasefire and delayed plans to strike Iranian civilian infrastructure to allow negotiations based on a 10-point proposal from Iran.
Iran also agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz temporarily during that period, while Israel was reported to have accepted the ceasefire proposal, easing concerns over possible disruption to crude oil and natural gas supplies in the region.
Brent crude, which had earlier surged above US$120 per barrel, also came under less pressure.
Based on data dated April 8, 2026, Thailand had enough oil to meet demand for about 109 days, comprising 25 days of legally required reserves, 20 days of commercial reserves, 33 days of oil in transit and 31 days of confirmed supply.
Based on April 6 data, Thailand produced 83.86 million litres of diesel and sold 71.27 million litres.
For domestic retail prices, based on PTT reference prices cited in the ministry report before the latest cut, diesel B7 stood at THB50.54, diesel B20 at THB45.54, gasohol E20 at THB38.95, gasohol 95 at THB43.95 and gasohol 91 at THB43.58 per litre.
Compared with other Asean countries, Thailand’s petrol price averaged THB43.95 per litre, while prices in the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Singapore ranged from THB52.75 to THB87.76 per litre.
Thailand’s diesel price stood at THB50.54 per litre, while Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Myanmar and Singapore ranged from THB50.29 to THB118.70 per litre.
The Oil Fuel Fund was estimated to be in deficit by THB57.762 billion as of April 8, 2026, with daily diesel compensation of about THB1.509 billion.