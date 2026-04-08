Thailand approves 2.14-baht-per-litre cut in diesel prices from April 9

Akanat Promphan, Energy Minister and chairman of the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee, said the National Energy Policy Council, meeting on Wednesday (April 8), approved a 2-baht-per-litre cut in ex-refinery prices for B7 and B20 diesel, marking the first reduction of its kind in history.
Under a new pricing formula based on the Singapore benchmark market, the move will reduce retail prices at petrol stations by 2.14 baht per litre. As a result, the retail price of B7 diesel will fall to 48.40 baht per litre, while B20 diesel will drop to 43.40 baht per litre, effective from April 9, 2026.
The Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee also approved a reduction in diesel compensation rates after global oil prices continued to trend lower. World market prices stood at about US$293 per barrel on April 2 before falling to around US$255 per barrel on April 7.
The subsidy for B7 diesel was cut by 3.54 baht per litre, from 18.54 baht to 15.00 baht per litre, while the subsidy for B20 was reduced by 3.06 baht per litre, from 20.09 baht to 17.03 baht per litre.
The adjustment will reduce daily expenditure from the Oil Fuel Fund by 288.44 million baht, lowering it from 1.53 billion baht a day to 1.24 billion baht a day. The reduction in compensation is intended to preserve balance and maintain the fund’s long-term stability.
As of April 8, 2026, the overall status of the Oil Fuel Fund remained worrying, with a total deficit of more than 57.76 billion baht. Of that, the oil account was 20.25 billion baht in the red, while the LPG account showed a deficit of 37.50 billion baht.
Akanat added that cooperation was the way out of every crisis. He thanked the Thai public for understanding the global crisis affecting the country and expressed appreciation to refinery operators for helping ease the burden on society.
The joint effort would not only help reduce pressure on the cost of living, but would also serve as an important force in keeping the Thai economy moving forward amid global volatility, he added.