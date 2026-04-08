Thailand approves 2.14-baht-per-litre cut in diesel prices from April 9

Akanat Promphan, Energy Minister and chairman of the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee, said the National Energy Policy Council, meeting on Wednesday (April 8), approved a 2-baht-per-litre cut in ex-refinery prices for B7 and B20 diesel, marking the first reduction of its kind in history.

Under a new pricing formula based on the Singapore benchmark market, the move will reduce retail prices at petrol stations by 2.14 baht per litre. As a result, the retail price of B7 diesel will fall to 48.40 baht per litre, while B20 diesel will drop to 43.40 baht per litre, effective from April 9, 2026.

The Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee also approved a reduction in diesel compensation rates after global oil prices continued to trend lower. World market prices stood at about US$293 per barrel on April 2 before falling to around US$255 per barrel on April 7.

The subsidy for B7 diesel was cut by 3.54 baht per litre, from 18.54 baht to 15.00 baht per litre, while the subsidy for B20 was reduced by 3.06 baht per litre, from 20.09 baht to 17.03 baht per litre.