Oil shock rewrites the playbook for governments worldwide

The Philippines: emergency mode and transport-focused action

The Philippines, where dependence on Middle Eastern oil is especially high, has gone further by declaring a national energy emergency.

Measures there include:

A four-day workweek for government agencies, excluding essential services

THB-equivalent support of 5,000 pesos for public transport drivers and motorcycle taxi riders

Free bus programmes for workers and students in major cities

Temporary permission for lower-grade fuel use in shipping and power generation

Plans to build up a 2-million-barrel strategic petroleum reserve

The emphasis is clear: cut fuel consumption quickly, keep transport moving and stretch available reserves for as long as possible.

Vietnam and Indonesia: using domestic resources more aggressively

Vietnam and Indonesia are taking a somewhat different route, focusing more on domestic fuel management and reducing demand through changes in work patterns.

Vietnam is considering halting crude exports in order to prioritise domestic refining, while also accelerating the rollout of E10 ethanol-blended fuel to reduce reliance on pure gasoline.

Indonesia, meanwhile, has introduced mandatory work-from-home arrangements for civil servants every Friday and is expanding biodiesel blending to B50. It has also frozen electricity tariff increases to shield consumers from another round of rising living costs.

Europe and Japan: structural reform over short-term fixes

In more developed economies, the response has gone beyond temporary relief and into longer-term structural adjustment.

In the European Union, member states are now required to reduce final energy consumption by 1.5% a year. Policymakers are also pushing windfall taxes on energy firms to help fund support for vulnerable households and hard-hit industries. New building rules are driving large public and commercial properties towards zero-emission targets, while regulators are even beginning to scrutinise the energy consumption of AI systems and data centres.

Japan, meanwhile, is dealing with the end of long-running energy subsidies, a shift that is expected to lift electricity and gas bills by 10–30%. In response, Tokyo is promoting home energy-saving upgrades under its “Housing Energy Saving 2026” campaign and accelerating the restart of nuclear reactors to reduce dependence on imported LNG. By March 2026, 15 reactors had resumed operation, with more under review.

The UK: tax relief and energy security

The United Kingdom has framed its response around energy security and household protection.

Its measures include:

Extending fuel tax cuts

Allocating £53 million to support households that rely on oil heating

Accelerating investment in domestic wind and nuclear energy

Strengthening trade ties with the EU to improve supply chain resilience after Brexit

A new global policy mood

Taken together, these moves show how sharply the policy mood has changed. The priority is no longer just keeping prices low at any cost. Governments are increasingly trying to spend more carefully, target support more precisely and build systems that can withstand prolonged disruption.

That marks a wider shift from efficiency to resilience. In this new phase of global instability, the challenge is not simply how to absorb today’s oil shock, but how to prepare for the next one.