Nida Poll finds rising alarm over oil crisis, weak confidence in government

A majority of people in Thailand are showing concern over the domestic oil crisis, with more than half saying they have already faced problems in daily life and a large share expressing limited confidence in the government’s ability to manage fuel supplies, according to the latest Nida Poll.

On Sunday (March 22), Nida Poll, run by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), released the findings of a survey titled “Oil shortages: even talking to your partner means turning off the lights”. The poll was conducted on March 17-18, 2026 among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above across all regions of the country, covering a range of education levels, occupations and income groups.

The survey used probability sampling from Nida Poll’s master sample database through multi-stage sampling. Data were collected through telephone interviews, with a margin of error of no more than 0.05 at a 97.0% confidence level.