Nida Poll finds rising alarm over oil crisis, weak confidence in government

A majority of people in Thailand are showing concern over the domestic oil crisis, with more than half saying they have already faced problems in daily life and a large share expressing limited confidence in the government’s ability to manage fuel supplies, according to the latest Nida Poll.
On Sunday (March 22), Nida Poll, run by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), released the findings of a survey titled “Oil shortages: even talking to your partner means turning off the lights”. The poll was conducted on March 17-18, 2026 among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above across all regions of the country, covering a range of education levels, occupations and income groups.
The survey used probability sampling from Nida Poll’s master sample database through multi-stage sampling. Data were collected through telephone interviews, with a margin of error of no more than 0.05 at a 97.0% confidence level.
When asked about their level of alarm over the domestic oil crisis, respondents said:
The findings suggest that public concern is tilting towards anxiety, with nearly half of respondents saying they felt either fairly or very alarmed.
Asked about the impact of oil shortages on daily life, respondents said:
This means more than half of those surveyed said the shortage had already caused difficulties in their day-to-day lives.
The poll also measured confidence in the government regarding claims that Thailand’s oil reserves would last 98 days, based on information as of March 13, 2026, as well as confidence in the government’s ability to secure additional oil supplies.
Respondents said:
The largest group therefore expressed doubt on both the adequacy of reserves and the government’s ability to obtain more supplies.
When asked about travel plans for the upcoming Songkran festival if the oil crisis had still not ended, respondents said:
The results indicate that while most people had no travel plans to begin with, the ongoing oil crisis could still disrupt Songkran journeys for a notable share of the population.