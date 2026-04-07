Fuel-saving curbs to begin April 20 after Songkran, says Anutin

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has provided an update on nationwide fuel-saving measures aimed at ensuring Thailand has sufficient energy reserves amid the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, saying that a new Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Conflict in the Middle East will be set up specifically to oversee the issue.

He confirmed that any measure to control petrol station operating hours between 10pm and 5am would definitely not be introduced during the Songkran festival, in order to allow people to travel back to their home provinces as conveniently as possible.

The measure is expected to take effect from April 20 onwards.