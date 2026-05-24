Thailand uses APEC trade forum to push deals, green supply chains

APEC remains key to Thai trade

APEC is economically important for Thailand, as trade with APEC economies was worth about US$495 billion in 2025, accounting for 72.24% of Thailand’s total trade.

The figure included exports to APEC economies worth about US$238 billion and imports worth about US$257 billion.

Suphajee said Thailand was ready to play a stronger role in sectors where it has potential, including food security, high-value agriculture, digital transformation and SME competitiveness.

Green supply chains placed high on agenda

Thailand also used the forum to promote the green economy and modern innovation as new engines of trade.

Suphajee highlighted measures such as AI-powered precision agriculture, community solar projects, EV infrastructure and carbon-credit markets. These are aimed at helping Thai SMEs, farmers and entrepreneurs compete in environmentally friendly supply chains.

She said Thailand was also improving its domestic business environment to support its role as a regional production and logistics hub.

The measures include legal reform through the Omnibus Law and Regulatory Guillotine, the Business Data Exchange system, the Board of Investment’s BOI FastPass approval channel, Customs e-Invoicing Plus and the Thailand National Single Window.

US trade talks updated on APEC sidelines

Suphajee said she also held bilateral talks with key APEC partners, including the United States.

She updated Ambassador Rick Switzer, Deputy United States Trade Representative, on Thailand’s progress in negotiations for the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade between Thailand and the US. The USTR website lists Switzer as Deputy US Trade Representative.

Thailand hopes the talks can be concluded soon to build confidence and provide clearer direction for the private sectors of both countries.

Earlier this month, Thailand and the US agreed to accelerate negotiations on the reciprocal trade agreement after Suphajee met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Deputy USTR Rick Switzer during her visit to Washington on May 4.

Talks held with Australia, China and Singapore

Suphajee also exchanged views with Australia on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, high-value agriculture, clean energy, digital trade and future industries.

She said the goal was to attract quality investment and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Thailand also held bilateral discussions with China’s vice premier and Singapore’s minister responsible for trade relations to explore further trade and investment opportunities.

With Singapore, Thailand has sought to deepen food-security cooperation, including in rice, eggs, meat and agricultural products, while also building more resilient supply-chain partnerships.

Commerce Ministry to follow up

Suphajee said Thailand’s participation in APEC MRT 2026 was not merely about attending a meeting, but about using an international platform to advance the country’s economic interests in practical terms.

She said the forum helped Thailand maintain ties with existing trade partners, open doors for trade and investment, expand markets for Thai goods and services, and reinforce confidence that Thailand is ready to be a reliable partner.

The Commerce Ministry will closely follow up on the discussions so that outcomes from APEC MRT 2026 can be developed into concrete benefits for the Thai economy, entrepreneurs and the public, she said.