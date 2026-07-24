Four arrested over fake paternity; 1,483 records face checks

Police and mother give differing accounts

Police searched the Chinese couple’s home and seized passports, photographs, birth certificates, health and life-insurance documents, bank books and other material for examination.

Investigators said witness statements, medical records, birth-registration documents and DNA tests showed that the Chinese couple were the biological parents of the two children.

Police alleged that the couple contacted a broker to find Thai men who would acknowledge the children as their own. The two Thai suspects allegedly supplied personal documents and posed as the fathers in exchange for payment.

The Chinese mother disputed part of that account while speaking to reporters during the raid. She said she had not paid one of the Thai men and described him as a friend she had known since 2015 who had agreed to help voluntarily.

She said she had lived and worked in Thailand for almost 20 years, liked living in the country and wanted her children to have Thai nationality so their lives would be more convenient.

The woman said she had not known the arrangement was illegal and acknowledged that obtaining Thai nationality for her children was the reason for registering a Thai man as their father.

Her Chinese husband declined to answer detailed questions. He denied knowing of a wider network and said he had lived in Thailand since 2006.

Police said evidence indicated that the two Thai men had no genuine parental relationship with the children. Investigators believe the network exploited weaknesses in the birth-registration and paternity-acknowledgement process.

Private hospitals face nationwide checks

The Department of Health Service Support is examining the role of a private hospital in the Rama IX area where three children under investigation were born.

Officials said evidence of irregularities had been found in two cases, while the third remained under examination.

The department has ordered documents connected to the births to be secured and handed to investigators. It is also expanding checks to more than 470 private hospitals across Thailand.

Under the normal process, a nurse records details of the child and parents, the doctor who delivered the baby signs the birth certificate, and an authorised hospital representative submits the documents to the registration office.

The department said substituting another person as a parent at the beginning of that process could make it difficult for registrars to detect false information later.

Hospital managers are responsible for ensuring that medical staff comply with the law and professional standards. Doctors or nurses found to have participated in fraudulent registrations could face criminal proceedings, disciplinary action and professional sanctions, including possible revocation of their licences.

Authorities are also examining whether doctors, hospital management or other personnel were involved in the earlier Thonburi case, in which a medical-records employee was among the suspects.

The Department of Provincial Administration warned that any government officials found to have assisted the scheme would face serious disciplinary proceedings, possible dismissal and criminal prosecution as public officers.

Registration officials found to have participated in fraud could be suspended from duty while legal and disciplinary proceedings are pursued.

The civil registrar has cancelled the disputed registration entries and revoked the Thai nationality obtained by the two children in the current case. Immigration authorities have also been asked to consider further legal action against the foreign nationals involved.

Officials have so far reported proven irregularities in two of the 1,483 Bangkok cases. The remaining cases are still under review.