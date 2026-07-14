Bangkok orders birth-record and marriage checks after ‘fake father’ case

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered all 50 district offices to strengthen scrutiny of birth registrations and marriage applications following an alleged scheme in which Thai men were falsely named as fathers of children born to foreign mothers.

The instruction followed the arrest of a registration official over alleged irregularities in birth notifications and the issuance of Thai birth certificates. The case, widely described in Thai as the “fake father” scandal, has also been linked to several private hospitals in Bangkok, according to the report.

Chadchart issued the directive during a meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration department heads at City Hall in Phra Nakhon district on Tuesday (July 14).

He told directors and relevant personnel in all districts to monitor registration officers closely whenever a birth certificate was issued.

Beyond checking whether documents met legal requirements, officials should also consider whether the information was credible and practically possible, he noted, warning that fraudulent groups were using increasingly sophisticated methods.