Thailand widens probe into fake paternity citizenship network

Arrest and search warrants divided among five groups

Pol Gen Samran said the Royal Thai Police had worked with the Department of Provincial Administration to obtain 40 arrest warrants and 53 search warrants.

Of the search warrants, 32 were intended to facilitate DNA testing, while 21 were connected with the arrests of suspects.

The 40 arrest warrants covered five groups:

one state official;

one hospital employee;

16 foreign mothers;

17 Thai men allegedly falsely registered as fathers; and

five biological Chinese fathers suspected of supporting, commissioning or otherwise participating in the arrangements.

Authorities reported that 15 suspects across the network had been arrested.

The state official was arrested on accusations that included producing or using false evidence, entering false information into a computer system and improperly performing official duties. A hospital employee was also detained over suspected involvement in the registration process.

The allegations remain subject to investigation and court proceedings.

DNA result disputes businessman’s registered paternity

Officials also referred to the case of Prachuap Sirikhet, described as a director and 10% shareholder in China Railway.

Prachuap denied wrongdoing, but investigators said DNA testing showed that he was not the biological father of the child he had allegedly acknowledged.

Police reported that they had been informed he would appear with a lawyer once an arrest warrant had been issued.

Investigators said some Thai men registered as fathers might claim that they did not fully understand the arrangement. Police would allow them to explain their actions and would continue examining evidence concerning intent.

Officials nevertheless maintained that signing an official acknowledgement of paternity when the information was false could itself constitute an offence. They added that several other groups displaying similar behaviour had been identified and remained under investigation.

Registration offices ordered to tighten birth procedures

Department of Provincial Administration deputy director-general Witoon Sirinukul said instructions had been issued to registration offices nationwide following the discovery of irregular cases.

The order covers registration offices in all 878 districts as well as local registration offices.

When a birth involves a foreign mother or father, both parents must now appear in person to confirm that they are the child’s parents, according to the immediate measures outlined by the department.

Officials said previous suspicious cases had involved information moving from hospital personnel to registration officials, followed by the issuance of birth certificates and the creation of new civil-registration records.

Vithoon described the requirement for both parents to appear as an immediate safeguard while longer-term legal changes were being prepared.

The department has proposed amendments to civil-registration legislation to define offences involving fraudulent registration more clearly and impose stronger penalties.

He said the 40 arrest warrants marked only the starting point of the investigation because authorities had initially acted on cases where evidence of alleged wrongdoing was already clear.

The inquiry would continue across all connected cases because manipulation of citizenship and civil-registration records could undermine both national security and the economy.

Financial investigators examine possible laundering

A representative of the Anti-Money Laundering Office said the suspected involvement of district officials could bring the case within the scope of predicate offences under Thailand’s anti-money-laundering law, particularly where alleged corruption in public office was concerned.

Investigators believe that registering a child of Chinese parents as Thai could potentially become the first stage of another form of money laundering.

Once the child had been recorded as a Thai citizen, foreign parents could transfer assets to the child in transactions that appeared ordinary on the surface, officials said.

Financial investigators will trace money flows and consider asset-related measures, including the seizure or confiscation of property allegedly connected with the offences.

The inquiry will cover assets held by suspects, key associates and recipients of transfers linked to the alleged scheme.

DSI warns of land and company ownership risks

The Department of Special Investigation warned that false registration could allow a person to enter Thailand’s civil-registration system and immediately acquire the legal status of a Thai national without undergoing the normal screening process.

Once treated as Thai, the child would no longer face many of the restrictions imposed on foreign nationals.

Officials said Thai citizenship could later enable the person to hold property or land, open bank accounts, become a company director or hold shares on behalf of foreign parents.

The DSI therefore regarded the alleged scheme as more than a registration offence, warning that it could threaten national security and create broader risks for the Thai economy.

Authorities promise further arrests

Officials said Operation Dragon Scale remained active and that the investigation would continue beyond those already named in the warrants.

The next stage will focus on identifying intermediaries, tracing online contacts, examining financial transactions and establishing whether additional state or private-sector personnel helped arrange fraudulent registrations.

Authorities pledged to pursue every party supported by the evidence and to dismantle the network rather than end the operation with the initial arrests.