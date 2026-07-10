Siam Legal International Crosses One Million YouTube Subscribers



In Their Own Words

Rex Baay, Operations Manager at Siam Legal International, said the approach was unusual when the firm first adopted it. "When we started producing this content, treating legal education as a media product rather than a marketing exercise was not the norm in this industry. We took the position early that if people were going to look for answers online regardless of what we did, the responsible move was to make sure accurate, lawyer-reviewed answers were the ones they found.

"On the other side of these videos are people who are confused and don't know who to trust yet. Our job isn't views. It's being the first honest answer someone finds before they make a decision they can't undo. That's a responsibility, not a metric. One million subscribers tells us that approach has resonated, but it also raises the bar for what we owe the audience that got us here."

"We see this less as a marketing milestone and more as a signal about where legal services are headed generally. The relationship between a firm and the public no longer starts in a consultation room; for most people, it starts with a search. Firms that treat their public-facing content as seriously as their casework will be the ones the next generation of clients trusts first. That is the standard we intend to hold ourselves to as this channel grows."

Baay said the firm plans to widen its coverage of regulatory changes affecting long-term visa holders and foreign investors, treating the channel as a permanent fixture of its public legal education work rather than a side project in marketing.



About Siam Legal International

Siam Legal International provides legal, immigration and business advisory services in Thailand to individuals, expatriates and companies. Its team of Thai lawyers and international legal advisors handles corporate and commercial law, property and real estate, family law, litigation, and visas and immigration, with offices in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya.

Content on the firm's channels is checked for legal accuracy at the time of publication and revised as Thai law changes. Viewers are encouraged to seek individual consultation for advice specific to their own circumstances.

Learn more at www.siam-legal.com.



Watch Siam Legal's message marking the milestone:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKT2hLsuPgQ

For more information, contact Siam Legal International (Bangkok Office):

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, Unit 1806, 142 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Office Phone: +66 2 254 8900

Mobile: +66 80 005 9642