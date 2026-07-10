Siam Legal International Crosses One Million YouTube Subscribers

Bangkok, July 10, 2026 –That shift is at the center of a milestone reached by Siam Legal International, a Thailand-based firm that has advised individuals, expatriates and companies for more than 20 years. Its YouTube channel has now surpassed one million subscribers, earning it the platform's Gold Play Button, an honor claimed by fewer than 40,000 channels globally and only about 1,300 in Thailand since its introduction in 2012.
The figure is notable less as a marketing achievement than as evidence of how legal help-seeking behavior has changed. Roughly 96% of people looking into a legal issue now start with a search engine, and nearly one in four go straight to YouTube in the process, a platform that has grown into the world's second-largest search engine and reaches an estimated 85% of internet users. Siam Legal was producing explainer videos on Thai law well before this became standard practice, effectively betting that video would eventually outpace static articles and walk-in consultations as the way people educate themselves before hiring a lawyer.
That bet lands at a moment when Thailand's foreign resident population is climbing. The Department of Provincial Administration counted close to one million registered non-Thai residents as of January 2025, a group for whom, increasingly, a search result and a video thumbnail form the first real impression of how legal processes in the country actually work.
Behind the numbers is a working legal team: Thai lawyers and international legal and immigration specialists produce and review every upload. Subjects center on the matters foreign nationals and businesses in Thailand encounter most frequently: identifying fraudulent schemes and cybercrime targeting foreign residents, contract and litigation disputes, corporate law, property and real estate, family and estate matters, and visa categories and eligibility. Its most-viewed video, covering the Thailand Golden Visa programme, has attracted more than 3 million views on its own, reflecting sustained demand for clear guidance on the country's long-term visa system. Every video undergoes review by a licensed lawyer or subject-matter specialist prior to publication, a standard the firm credits with distinguishing the channel in a category where inaccurate legal information is common.
Rex Baay, Operations Manager at Siam Legal International, said the approach was unusual when the firm first adopted it. "When we started producing this content, treating legal education as a media product rather than a marketing exercise was not the norm in this industry. We took the position early that if people were going to look for answers online regardless of what we did, the responsible move was to make sure accurate, lawyer-reviewed answers were the ones they found.
"On the other side of these videos are people who are confused and don't know who to trust yet. Our job isn't views. It's being the first honest answer someone finds before they make a decision they can't undo. That's a responsibility, not a metric. One million subscribers tells us that approach has resonated, but it also raises the bar for what we owe the audience that got us here."
"We see this less as a marketing milestone and more as a signal about where legal services are headed generally. The relationship between a firm and the public no longer starts in a consultation room; for most people, it starts with a search. Firms that treat their public-facing content as seriously as their casework will be the ones the next generation of clients trusts first. That is the standard we intend to hold ourselves to as this channel grows."
Baay said the firm plans to widen its coverage of regulatory changes affecting long-term visa holders and foreign investors, treating the channel as a permanent fixture of its public legal education work rather than a side project in marketing.
About Siam Legal International
Siam Legal International provides legal, immigration and business advisory services in Thailand to individuals, expatriates and companies. Its team of Thai lawyers and international legal advisors handles corporate and commercial law, property and real estate, family law, litigation, and visas and immigration, with offices in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya.
Content on the firm's channels is checked for legal accuracy at the time of publication and revised as Thai law changes. Viewers are encouraged to seek individual consultation for advice specific to their own circumstances.
Learn more at www.siam-legal.com.
Watch Siam Legal's message marking the milestone:
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKT2hLsuPgQ
For more information, contact Siam Legal International (Bangkok Office):
Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, Unit 1806, 142 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Office Phone: +66 2 254 8900
Mobile: +66 80 005 9642