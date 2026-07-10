Farmers in five provinces advised to prepare as Bavi raises flood risk

The Department of Agricultural Extension has warned farmers in five provinces to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain, flash floods and forest run-off as Typhoon Bavi strengthens the southwest monsoon over Thailand.

Ranong, Phang Nga, Chanthaburi, Trat and Kanchanaburi have been placed under close watch from July 10–15 because accumulated rainfall could damage crops, agricultural produce and cultivated land.

Although the typhoon is not expected to move into Thailand, it is forecast to intensify the southwest monsoon covering the country, bringing persistent rainfall to vulnerable areas.





Anchalee Suvachittanont, director-general of the Department of Agricultural Extension, said the warning followed a Thai Meteorological Department advisory covering strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, as well as heavy rainfall along the western coast of the South, western parts of the Central region and the East.

She urged farmers in affected areas to prepare their fields and take preventive measures before conditions deteriorate.