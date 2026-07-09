Typhoon Bavi heads towards Taiwan as China braces for landfall

Typhoon Bavi was churning southeast of Taiwan in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, as authorities in Taiwan, China and Japan warned residents to prepare for a large and dangerous storm.

Bavi’s winds weakened slightly overnight to just under 200 kilometres per hour, but forecasters said it remained a powerful system. At around 1,000 kilometres wide at its broadest point, the storm is roughly the width of France.

China’s National Meteorological Centre forecast that Bavi would skirt northern Taiwan before making landfall in eastern China’s Fujian province on Saturday evening.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said Bavi could become the largest storm by size to affect Taiwan since 1987, with forecaster Jason Chang saying storms of this scale had been relatively rare in recent years.

If Bavi maintains its forecast strength, it could be the most powerful typhoon to affect the region since Super Typhoon Kong-rey in 2024, according to commercial weather forecaster AccuWeather.