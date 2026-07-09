Thailand seek historic VNL breakthrough against Japan in Osaka clash

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team return to court today, July 9, 2026, for a high-stakes Volleyball Nations League 2026 Week 3 clash against hosts Japan in Osaka.
The match, scheduled for 5.20pm Thailand time, carries more than ranking points. For Thailand, it is a chance to end a painful VNL record against Japan and turn a series of narrow heartbreaks into a statement result.
Thai fans can follow the match live through MONOMAX and Monomax Sports on Mono29, with live updates, scores, analysis, schedules and streaming coverage available throughout the final week of the competition.
Since the VNL began in 2018, Thailand and Japan have met seven times in the competition. Japan have won all seven matches, leaving Thailand still searching for their first Nations League victory over their Asian rivals.
The head-to-head record reads:
VNL 2018, May 31, 2018: Thailand lost to Japan 2-3 sets
25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 11-15
VNL 2019, June 13, 2019: Thailand lost to Japan 0-3 sets
22-25, 22-25, 14-25
VNL 2021, May 25, 2021: Thailand lost to Japan 0-3 sets
15-25, 17-25, 16-25
VNL 2022, June 17, 2022: Thailand lost to Japan 0-3 sets
22-25, 16-25, 14-25
VNL 2023, July 1, 2023: Thailand lost to Japan 0-3 sets
18-25, 22-25, 20-25
VNL 2024, May 16, 2024: Thailand lost to Japan 0-3 sets
23-25, 21-25, 23-25
VNL 2025, June 18, 2025: Thailand lost to Japan 2-3 sets
25-23, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20, 11-15
Tonight’s meeting in Osaka gives Thailand another opportunity to rewrite that record. The 2025 encounter, in which Thailand pushed Japan to a deciding set before falling narrowly, showed that the gap between the two sides has tightened.
The Volleyball Association of Thailand has reshuffled its strategy for Week 3 by naming a strong 14-player squad for the Osaka leg.
Thailand are led by captain and setter Pornpun Guedpard, with Nattanicha Jaisaen also included as setter.
The libero options are Piyanut Pannoy and Kanyarat Khamwong, while the middle blockers are Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala.
The opposites are Pimpichaya Kokram and Papatchaya Phontham. The outside hitters are Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipaporn Chanthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed, Nannapas Moolchueakham and Jidapa Nahuanong.
The reserve players are Kanyarat Khunmueang, Supawadee Phanwila, Niraratch Srikuta and Sarah Ann Komah.
Thailand’s campaign is being guided by a high-profile coaching and support team.
Feng Kun serves as team manager, while “Coach Aod” Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai is head coach. He is supported by Thirasak Nakprasong, Onuma Sittirak and Shin Yoshida as coaches.
The support staff also includes Dr Prawit Premtheerasomboon as team doctor, Amarin Boonkong as statistician, Nathorapee Phonyai as sports scientist and Suthamas Sutthiviriyakun as physiotherapist.
Japan enter the match as the higher-ranked side. As of July 9, 2026, Japan are sixth in the FIVB women’s world rankings with 335.35 points, while Thailand are 22nd with 169.89 points.
The gap is significant, but the ranking system means Thailand could benefit if they manage to take sets from Japan or produce an upset victory.
Top 30 FIVB women’s world rankings:
The VNL 2026 women’s Week 3 action on July 8 produced several important results, including Thailand’s straight-sets defeat to the United States and Japan’s loss to Brazil.
Turkey 3-1 Poland
27-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
Belgium 3-2 Dominican Republic
25-19, 25-20, 14-25, 24-26, 15-12
Thailand 0-3 United States
21-25, 18-25, 20-25
Ukraine 1-3 Italy
15-25, 25-23, 10-25, 21-25
Japan 1-3 Brazil
20-25, 25-19, 19-25, 23-25
France 0-3 Netherlands
22-25, 18-25, 23-25
China 2-3 Canada
25-19, 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 11-15
Czechia 1-3 Germany
25-22, 15-25, 22-25, 17-25
Serbia 3-0 Bulgaria
25-16, 25-19, 27-25
Thailand face a demanding run in Japan, with matches against three major opponents: Japan, Brazil and Turkey.
July 9, 2026
11.00am: United States vs Poland
4.00pm: Belgium vs Canada
5.20pm: Thailand vs Japan
7.30pm: China vs Ukraine
9.30pm: Czechia vs Netherlands
1.00am: Serbia vs France, morning of July 10
July 11, 2026
1.30pm: Thailand vs Brazil
July 12, 2026
1.30pm: Thailand vs Turkey
Thai volleyball fans can watch Thailand vs Japan live from Osaka through the official broadcast channels.
The match will be available via Monomax Sports on Mono29 and MONOMAX, with coverage including live action, online streaming, scores and match updates.
Match: Thailand vs Japan
Tournament: VNL 2026 women’s Week 3
Date: July 9, 2026
Time: 5.20pm Thailand time
Venue: Osaka, Japan
Live broadcast: Monomax Sports on Mono29 and MONOMAX