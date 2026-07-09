Raw pork warning grips Phrae after deadly ear fever toll

Phrae has ordered tougher action against raw pork dishes after local health figures showed the province had the highest incidence of illness and deaths from “ear fever” in upper northern Thailand.

Phrae Governor Somchai Lertprasittiphan chaired a meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee at the Phrae Provincial Public Health Office on July 9, 2026, as authorities moved to break the cycle of infections linked to raw or undercooked pork.





The meeting was attended by Dr Nopparat Watcharakhajornkul, Phrae provincial public health doctor, and members of the committee.

The disease, locally known as “ear fever” or “raw pork fever”, has raised concern because of its link to eating raw pork dishes and handling contaminated pork products. In severe cases, authorities warn, it can lead to hearing loss or death.