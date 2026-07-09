Raw pork warning grips Phrae after deadly ear fever toll

Phrae has ordered tougher action against raw pork dishes after local health figures showed the province had the highest incidence of illness and deaths from “ear fever” in upper northern Thailand.
Phrae Governor Somchai Lertprasittiphan chaired a meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee at the Phrae Provincial Public Health Office on July 9, 2026, as authorities moved to break the cycle of infections linked to raw or undercooked pork.
The meeting was attended by Dr Nopparat Watcharakhajornkul, Phrae provincial public health doctor, and members of the committee.
The disease, locally known as “ear fever” or “raw pork fever”, has raised concern because of its link to eating raw pork dishes and handling contaminated pork products. In severe cases, authorities warn, it can lead to hearing loss or death.
Phrae recorded 37 cumulative cases and five deaths in 2025. Cases have continued to appear in 2026, with concern that infections could rise during festival periods, when raw pork dishes are more commonly served at gatherings.
Somchai expressed concern over local eating habits and traditional food culture, particularly the consumption of raw pork dishes such as larb dib, lu and sa at social events.
He ordered all sectors to take a more proactive approach and communicate the health risk more directly under the campaign message: “Eating raw pork risks deafness and death.”
The Phrae provincial communicable disease committee agreed to seek cooperation and enforce measures across three main groups.
For government agencies and the private sector, the province is asking organisers to strictly avoid demonstrations, competitions or sales of food made with raw or undercooked pork or pork ingredients. This includes local dishes such as Phrae-style larb, lu and sa at food fairs, public events and cooking contests.
Restaurants and food vendors are being urged to change their practices and focus on fully cooked pork dishes. Moo kratha and shabu restaurants have been told to campaign clearly for customers to use separate chopsticks for handling raw pork and eating cooked food.
The public and event organisers are being asked to eat only pork that has been fully cooked with heat and to avoid raw or undercooked dishes. Village chiefs and local leaders are also being urged to promote “raw-pork-free” gatherings, including parties, ordination ceremonies, funerals and merit-making events.
The province also called for pork slaughterers and pork stall operators to wear gloves whenever handling fresh pork. Cooks should separate chopping boards and containers used for raw pork from those used for other food to reduce the risk of contamination.
Phrae authorities said cooperation from residents and all sectors was essential to protect lives and strengthen food safety across the province.