Thai DMSC finds 83% Streptococcus suis contamination in Ubon raw pork

Dr Sarawut Boonsuk, Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMSC), said Streptococcus suis is a Gram-positive bacterium found in the upper respiratory tract, tonsils, and digestive tract of pigs or other mammals.

People can become infected through contact with diseased animals or animals carrying the pathogen via wounds, abrasions, or the conjunctiva, or by consuming meat, offal, or blood from pigs that have not been properly cooked, or through bacterial contamination.

The infection may cause severe symptoms such as bloodstream infection, meningitis, permanent hearing loss, known as “deafness fever”, and death.

According to data from the antimicrobial resistance surveillance system of the Department of Medical Sciences and its network on Streptococcus suis infections in Thailand from 2022 to 2024, 1,340 cumulative cases were found nationwide, with an increasing trend, reflecting the need for continued disease surveillance and prevention.

The prevalence of Streptococcus suis infection stood at 0.088% in 2022, falling to 0.048% in 2023 before rising to 0.2% in 2024, reflecting a trend in which the infection remains an important public health problem for the country.