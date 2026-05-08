No Thais on hantavirus cruise ship, Thailand studies listing it as a “dangerous communicable disease”

Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee met on Friday to consider how the country should respond to the hantavirus situation linked to an overseas cruise ship operating in the South Atlantic route.

After the meeting, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the committee had instructed the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to coordinate with relevant experts to study whether hantavirus infection should be designated a “dangerous communicable disease” under the Communicable Diseases Act, B.E. 2558 (2015).

He said the DDC has also been tasked with preparing a risk assessment, technical recommendations, and readiness plans covering surveillance systems, laboratory capacity, emergency response guidelines, and risk communication for the public and relevant agencies. The aim is to ensure disease surveillance, prevention and control measures can be applied appropriately under the law, in line with the risk level and in step with developments.

The committee noted that hantavirus is considered a high-severity emerging/re-emerging zoonotic disease, associated with serious illness including pneumonia, respiratory failure and acute kidney failure, with an estimated case fatality rate of around 30-40%. It added that person-to-person transmission has been reported in some strains, the disease is linked to international travel, and there is no specific treatment and no widely used vaccine globally.